//SGBC hosts Golf Classic at Kinderlou

Photo: The PepsiCo golf team consisting of Kevin Ham, Colby Browning, Clint Williamson, and Matt James are shown with the 2023 Golf Classic 1st-place check presented by Southern Georgia Black Chambers President/CEO DeWayne Johnson.

VALDOSTA – The Southern Georgia Black Chambers hosted the Golf Classic at the Kinderlou Forest Golf Club for a day of golf and camaraderie.

The Southern Georgia Black Chambers (SGBC) hosted a memorable day of golf and community spirit at the Kinderlou Forest Golf Club on Thursday September 13, 2023. The much-anticipated SGBC Golf Classic brought together participants from various backgrounds for a day filled with friendly competition and camaraderie.

According to organizers, the event was rescheduled to September due to the weather challenges posed by Hurricane Idalia. Despite the initial setback, the tournament was a resounding success, thanks to the dedication of the players and the support of the sponsors.

Karla Walker, Attorney at Law, graciously stepped forward as the headlining Tournament Sponsor. Her commitment to the local community and support of the SGBC were evident throughout the event.

“It was a pleasure to sponsor an event that promotes all businesses and provides innovative support to black businesses through education , networking and empowerment,” stated Attorney Walker.

The tournament’s beverage carts were sponsored by the generosity of South Georgia Medical Center, King Ramsey Construction, and BridgeBuilder Education & Investments.

After a full day of 18 holes, the Southern Georgia Black Chambers provided a reception for the participants at the golf clubhouse and celebrated the tournament’s winners.

The PepsiCo team consisting of Kevin Ham, Colby Browning, Clint Williamson, and Matt James exhibited their golfing prowess, earning the first-place spot and the $700 prize.

The team of Joshua Sermons, Tyler Boyd, Terry Bright, and Willie Miles, sponsored by BridgeBuilder Education & Investments, secured second place, earning a $300 prize.

Clint Williamson, from the PepsiCo team, showcased his skills by clinching the Longest Drive Award, earning a $50 gift card to the Kinderlou Forest Golf Club’s pro shop.

According to the chamber, the day was more than just golf. It was a celebration of community, partnership, and the spirit of building relationships.

In a statement by chamber president & CEO DeWayne Johnson, “The SGBC Golf Classic would not have been possible without the support of the event and hole sponsors, a host of volunteers, and The GEMM Agency’s event and marketing management. Their collective commitment to the chamber’s mission of supporting local businesses and providing community connections for underserved small businesses is truly commendable.

For more information about upcoming SGBC calendar events and how businesses can join or support the chamber, visit www.sgablackchambers.org.