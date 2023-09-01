//Wildcats game vs. Trojans moved to Adel

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – VHS’s football game against the Banneker Trojans will be played at Cook Memorial Stadium in Adel Friday night.

With guidance and a recommendation from the Georgia High School Association, Valdosta High School’s football game against the Banneker Trojans will be played at Cook Memorial Stadium in Adel Friday night. Kickoff will be at 8 p.m.

Any tickets that have been purchased for the game at www.gofan.co will be honored. Tickets are no longer available at that site, however. All other tickets for the game will be sold at the gate for $10, cash only.

All season tickets, for adults and students, will also be honored at the game. Season ticket holders who cannot attend the game will be given credit for one game next season. There will be no refunds for this year.

VHS officials are working to have the game livestreamed with the National High School Football Network, www.nfhsnetwork.com, but that will depend on connectivity at the time of the game.