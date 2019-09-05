Share with friends











Mrs. Florence Wright-Brown, fondly called “Stanka”, was born June 30, 1962 at South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta, Georgia to the late Wilbur Wright, Sr. and the late Florence Brown Wright. She was educated in the Lowndes County School System and was a member of Lowndes High School graduating Class of 1980.

There was a never a dull moment when “Stanka” was around. Just like her brother, Rickey, she was full of life and the family comedian. Her gift of joy was ever present through her smiles, laughter and joking around. She will be greatly missed and never forgotten.

On Thursday, August 29, 2019, at age 57, Florence Wright-Brown moved from her earthly home to a place of eternal rest.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her grandparents: Calvin Wright, Sr., Katie Wright, Joe Brown and Ola Brown; a sister-in-law: Brenda Wright; two brothers-in-law: Charles Stansell and Maurice Pinkney; and her brother: Rickey Wright.

Florence leaves to celebrate her life and to cherish memories, her loving husband: Robert Brown; two sons: Charlie Albritton and Demond Whitfield; one step-son: Marcus Williams; two step-daughters: Latonya Brown and Rachelle Brown, all of Valdosta, GA; five sisters: Mary Ann Stansell of Sacremento, CA, Ora Mae Price (Kevin), Katie Mae Holloway (Peter), Chareyes E. Jones (Sedrick), and Cheryl A. Pinkney, all of Valdosta; two brothers: James E. Wright, Sr. of Valdosta, GA and Wilbur Wright, Jr. (Tracy) of Bellville, FL; one sister-in-law: Loucindy Stephenson (Fredrick); aunts and uncles: Calvin and Christine Wright, Samuel and Bernice Wright, Javan and Sherri Wright, Ralph and Yvonne Wright, Annie Lois and Willie Lewis and Carolyn Howell; special friend: LeLee; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.

The Celebration of Life for the late Florence Wright will be Saturday September 7, 2019, 11:00 a.m. from the sanctuary of Union Cathedral Church, 1050 E. Hill Avenue, Valdosta.

Bishop Wade S. McCrae is the pastor and will officiate.

Interment, Pallbearers Cemetery.

Public viewing, Friday, September 6, 2019, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Godfrey Funeral Home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.godfreyfuneralhome.net. Personal and professional services provided by Godfrey Funeral Home, LLC.