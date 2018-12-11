Share with friends













Mr. Theo “Root” Vick, 66

Mr. Theo Vick was born January 29, 1952 in Greenville, Florida to the late Edward L. Vick and Mary Lee Bryant Vick. He was a long time farmer since he was a preteen. He was a hard working family man who worked until he could not physically work. He loved to fish, sing and work in his own garden at home. He loved bluegrass music and loved to sing with his family. He was very active until he became sick. He was a very caring, funny and loving husband, father, granddad, son, brother, uncle and friend. He will be truly missed by all that knew and loved him.

He leaves to cherish his memories; his loving wife, Lynda A. Snow Vick, Quitman, GA; son, Theo Vick, Jr., Quitman, GA; three daughters, Jamie Vick, Quitman, GA, Lynn Vick (Carl Jackson), Valdosta, GA, Summer Arnold, (Javis), Quitman, GA; six grandchildren, Theo “Nate” Vick, Leesburg, FL, Arianna Newkirk, Brandon Vick, Lydia Arnold, all of Quitman, GA, Asianna Campbell and Taylor Jackson both of Valdosta, GA; sister, LaFaye Vick West; five brothers, Theodore Vick (Sue), Edward J. Vick, Quitman, GA, Raymond C. Vick, Charlie Dell Vick and Roger Dell Vick and a host of relatives and friends.

Funeral services were Monday, December 10, 2018 at 11:00 A.M. at The Church of God in Quitman with Pastor Gwin Jarriel officiating. Burial follows in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Quitman. Condolences may be made at stevensmcgheefuneralhome.com Stevens-McGhee Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.