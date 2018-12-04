Share with friends













Mr. Larry Darnell Hallman, 68

Larry Darnell Hallman was born October 23, 1950 in Brooks County, Georgia. He departed this life on November 9, 2018. He was a member of Union Baptist Church in Dixie, Georgia.

Survivors include; ex-wife Mary Hallman; his children, Angelica Aho, Valdosta, GA, Curtis Hallman, Tallahassee, FL, Nicole Hallman, Atlanta, GA; sister, Richard Mae Simmons, Dixie, GA; 17 grandchildren; aunt, Rosa Hallman; best friend, Lonnie Johnson; special niece, Tammy Reynolds; special nephew, Timothy Hallman and a host of relatives and friends.

Funeral services were Saturday, November 17, 2018 at 11:00 A.M. at Union Baptist Church with Pastor Floyd Demps officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery. Condolences may be made at stevensmcgheefuneralhome.com Stevens-McGhee Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.