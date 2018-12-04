//Larry Darnell Hallman
ObituariesDecember 4, 2018

Larry Darnell Hallman

Mr. Larry Darnell Hallman, 68

Larry Darnell Hallman was born October 23, 1950 in Brooks County, Georgia.  He departed this life on November 9, 2018. He was a member of Union Baptist Church in Dixie, Georgia.

Survivors include; ex-wife Mary Hallman; his children, Angelica Aho, Valdosta, GA, Curtis Hallman, Tallahassee, FL, Nicole Hallman, Atlanta, GA; sister, Richard Mae Simmons, Dixie, GA; 17 grandchildren; aunt, Rosa Hallman; best friend, Lonnie Johnson; special niece, Tammy Reynolds; special nephew, Timothy Hallman and a host of relatives and friends.

Funeral services were Saturday, November 17, 2018 at 11:00 A.M. at Union Baptist Church with Pastor Floyd Demps officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery. Condolences may be made at stevensmcgheefuneralhome.com   Stevens-McGhee Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

