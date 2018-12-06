Share with friends













Dale Velton Miller, 66, of Valdosta, passed away on Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at South Georgia Medical Center. He was born in Echols County, GA on April 12, 1952 to the late Collis Miller and Merle Herring Miller. Mr. Miller was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a supervisor of the beamline at Brooks Welding for many years. Mr. Miller was a sweet, kind, loving and generous individual. He was willing to help anyone in need. He loved animals and enjoyed gardening and farm life. He enjoyed canning and was a very good cook. He was a member of Sardis Baptist Church.

Mr. Miller is survived by two sisters, Marion Lawson of Palm Bay, FL, and Emily Anderson, of Jasper, Fl, and a very, very special friend Margie Sue Stokes, of Valdosta, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Larry Miller.

No formal services are planned at this time. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.