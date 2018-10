Share with friends













Mr. Timothy L. Brown age 45, of Valdosta GA departed this life on September 29, 2018 at SGMC in Valdosta GA. Home-Going celebration will be Saturday October 6, 2018 at The Echols County School Auditorium in Statenville GA. Public viewing will be from 12-8 P.M. at Harrington’s Funeral Home in Valdosta GA. Professional mortuary services entrusted to Eric A. Brown and Son Funeral Home.