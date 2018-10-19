Share with friends













Steven Marques Grant was born on October 21, 1991, to Steve and the late Belvia Gail Bradley Grant, Valdosta GA. Steven departed this life on Monday, October 8, 2018. Steven was 26 years old. Steven graduated from Lowndes High School in 2009. He was also a Lowndes County Viking Football Player. After high school, Steven attended Wiregrass GA Technical College and Georgia Military College.

Steven is preceded in death by his mother Belvia Gail Bradley Grant, his maternal grandmother Eloise Bradley and his paternal grandfather, Robert L. Grant, Sr.

Steven joined Greater Pleasant Temple Baptist Church in Valdosta Georgia at a very young age. He also joined the Jr. Choir and he would sometimes sing in the adult choir as well. Steven loved being around family, singing, rapping, meeting new people and he had a fascination for numbers.

He leaves to cherish his loving memories, his loving father Steve Grant and step mother Vonita Foster Grant, Valdosta GA, one brother Brian Bradley, Valdosta GA, one step brother Mitchell Allen, Tallahassee FL, one step sister Mitcherkeater Allen, Valdosta GA, paternal grandmother Allean Grant, Hahira GA, one great aunt, Emma Miller, Valdosta GA and two great uncles, Alvin Miller, Peekskill, New York, James Miller (Emma Lou), Barney GA. Eight aunts, Patricia Miller, Valdosta GA, Gwendolyn Grant, Valdosta GA, Angela Grant, Hahira GA, Robin Jones-Gates, Valdosta GA, Kendra Grant, Valdosta GA, Sheila Howell (Larry), Jasper Fl, a special and devoted aunt Angelia Miller (Timothy) Valdosta GA. Four uncles, Willie Bradley (Frances), Valdosta GA, Lindell Miller (Gloria), Columbus GA, Robert Grant, Hahira GA, Randall Grant (Lisa), Barney GA, and a devoted uncle Johnny C. Parker (Sharon), two nieces, Ava Gayle and Ahlivia Bradley and a host of cousins and friends.

Funeral services are Saturday, October 20, 2018 at 3:00 P.M. at Greater Pleasant Temple Church in Valdosta with Pastor Bernard Robinson officiating. Burial follows in Wall Cemetery in Valdosta. Condolences may be made by visiting stevensmcgheefuneralhome.com Stevens-McGhee Funeral Home, Quitman.