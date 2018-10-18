Share with friends













Ms. Eliza Louise Williams was born December 19, 1952 in Thomasville, GA to the late Early Rene Murray and Rudolph Murray.

At an early age, Eliza became a member of the Trinity Missionary Baptist Church.

And the Lord, knew his precious daughter, for he stayed right by her side through the years of joy and plenty, pain and sorrow, hurt and pride. He blessed her heart with great hope and patience. On Monday, October 15, 2018, when her strength was gone, the Lord granted her eternal rest.

Eliza leaves to cherish her memories and to celebrate her life, her two children: Titus Williams (Stephanie) and Prince Williams both of Valdosta, GA; her six grandchildren: Eliza L. Williams, Taylor J. Daniels, Tywanda C. Williams, Daris S. Daniels, Titus C. Williams and Akeira M. Pedro; her two great grandchildren: Audrey Daniels and Jeremiah Daniels; her one sister: Willie Mae Pressley (James) of Boston, GA; her four brothers: Stafford Murray, Randy Murray, Madison Murray and Steve Murray all of Boston, GA; two aunts: Hattie Hugans and Vanna Lee Williams both of Boston, GA; one uncle: Robert R. Williams (Mamie) of Valdosta, GA; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will miss the love she brought to their lives.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 20, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. at Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, 439 Railroad Avenue, Boston, GA. Pastor Dorothy Brown, officiating. Burial will follow in the Boston City Cemetery in Boston, GA.

Stevens Funeral Home of Valdosta