Share with friends













Mrs. Dollie Mae Bartee Baynard, 79

Mrs. Dollie Mae Bartee Baynard was born September 20, 1939 in Quitman, Georgia to the late James and Essie Bartee. She attended school in Brooks County, Georgia where she met and married the late Virgil P. Baynard, Sr. To this union, seven children were born; two of which preceded her in death, Tommy L. Baynard and Dollie Baynard Tippins. She passed from this earthly house on September 21, 2018.

She leaves to cherish her memories; two daughters, Lory Brantly (Michael), Linda Cross (Donald), Quitman, GA; three sons, Virgil P. Baynard, Jr. (Gladis), Florida, Willie Baynard (Tawanda), Larry Baynard; four sisters, Shirley Hollis, Betty Newsome, Roxanne Thomas, Alberta Powell, Quitman, GA; one brother, Little David Bartee, Quitman, GA; 18 grandchildren, 42 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services were Sunday, October 7, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. at the House of God Church Keith Dominion in Quitman, GA with Elder Gloria Moore Wright officiating. Burial followed in the Elam Baptist Church Cemetery in Quitman. Condolences may be made by visiting stevensmcgheefuneralhome.com Stevens-McGhee Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.