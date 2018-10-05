Share with friends













Mrs. Della May Jackson, 93

Della May Gilbert Jackson was born on May 1, 1925 to the late Bruster and Mabel Gilbert in Morven, Georgia. She accepted Christ at an early age. She was baptized at Dillinois C.M.E. Church of Morven.

She was employed by the Brooks County School System as a cafeteria cook. She worked in this capacity for 15 years. She also did domestic work for many years. She attended New Macedonia Church School in Morven.

On August 23, 1941, Della May and Esau Jackson (Deceased) were united in holy matrimony and were married for 65 years. From this union, they were blessed with six children and raised and cared for many children. Their children are; Willie Joe Jackson (Alice), Miami, FL, Evelyn Jackson (deceased), John Harvey Jackson, Valdosta, GA, Mae Frances Mathis, Morven, GA, Larry Don Jackson (deceased) and Shirley Jackson-Jackson, Miramar, FL; special grandchild Willis Lamar Morrow, known as “Pee Wee” (Deceased).

After marriage, Della joined New Macedonia Baptist Church in Morven, GA. She served as a faithful Christian. She later joined Shumate Church of Christ in Quitman, Georgia and continued to serve and obey the Lord.

On September, 21, 2018, she made her transition to be with the Lord. She leaves to cherish her memories 4 children, 23 grandchildren, 52 great grandchildren and 15 great, great grandchildren, two loving sisters, Christel Wilfork, Miami, FL and Louise Green, Atlanta, GA, a host of relatives and friends including a very special friend, Mr. Jasper Gore of Miami, FL.

Funeral services were Saturday, September 29, 2018 at 3:00 P.M. at The Morven Auditorium in Morven. Burial followed at the New Macedonia Baptist Church cemetery. Condolences may be made by visiting stevensmcgheefuneralhome.com Stevens-McGhee Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.