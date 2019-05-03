//Burger King Raises Mental Health Awareness With “Real Meals”

Share with friends











ALEXANDRIA, Va. – For the month of May, Burger King has introduced meals centered around the moods of everyday life.

They have partnered with Mental Health America to assist them in addressing mental health through their limited edition meals.

However, the meals will only be available to Burger King spots in Austin, Seattle, Miami, Los Angeles, and New York City.

In the process of this, Burger King has teased McDonald’s with their line that, “No one is happy all the time.”

Here are the names for some of these “unhappy” meals:

Pissed Meal

Blue Meal

Salty Meal

Yaaas Meal

DGAF Meal

Included with these meals are Whopper sandwiches, French fries, and drinks.