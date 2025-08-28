//GSP Troopers, CVE Officers encourage safe travel this Labor Day weekend

Share with friends

ATLANTA – GSP Troopers and CVE Officers are encouraging safe travel for Georgians this Labor Day weekend holiday.

Thousands of Georgians are expected to travel this weekend to celebrate the unofficial end of summer. The Georgia Department of Public Safety (DPS) is reminding drivers that Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Troopers and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement (CVE) Officers will be out in full force with high-visibility patrols focused on impaired drivers, speeders, seatbelt violations, and distracted or unsafe drivers on interstates and secondary roads. The 78-hour holiday travel period begins Friday, August 29, at 6:00 p.m., and ends Monday, September 1, at 11:59 p.m.

“The Labor Day weekend marks the last holiday before summer’s official end. The Georgia Department of Public Safety urges motorists to prioritize safety by buckling up, obeying speed limits, avoiding distractions, and designating a sober driver if consuming alcohol,” said Colonel William W. Hitchens, III, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

During the 2024 Labor Day holiday travel period, Troopers investigated more than 550 crashes, resulting in nine fatal crashes, 13 fatalities, and over 200 injuries. Including local law enforcement, there were 16 fatal crashes, resulting in 20 fatalities statewide. Troopers also made over 480 arrests for driving under the influence.

“We want everyone to enjoy their holiday celebrations this weekend, but safe driving should be your top priority on the way to your destination. If you need emergency assistance while traveling in Georgia, please don’t hesitate to call 911 or *GSP,” Colonel Hitchens added.

Here are some travel tips to keep you and your loved ones safe as you travel this weekend:

Observe the posted speed limit. When you exceed the speed limit, you reduce the amount of time needed to avoid a traffic crash.

Observe all traffic laws and signals. Traffic laws and signals exist for your safety; failure to obey them can result in crashes that may cause serious injuries or fatalities.

Do not drive impaired. Designate a sober driver, call a taxi, rideshare service, friend, or family member to help you get home safely.

Make sure everyone in the vehicle wears a seatbelt. Also, properly install child safety seats. Georgia law requires children under eight-years-old should ride in either a car seat or booster seat suitable for their age, weight, and height.

Show common courtesy to other motorists and pedestrians on the roads. Be mindful of your fellow road users, especially the most vulnerable, pedestrians and cyclists.

Be mindful of your fellow road users, especially the most vulnerable, pedestrians and cyclists. Do not drive distracted. Refrain from performing any activity that may take your focus off the road, such as texting while driving. Effective July 1, 2018, the Hands-Free Georgia Act prohibits all drivers from using hand-held cell phones while driving. The full law can be found on the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety’s website at www.gahighwaysafety.org.

Additional travel/safety tips:

Be well-rested and alert.

Use caution in work zones. There are many construction projects underway on Georgia highways and roadways.

Do not follow other vehicles too closely.

Prepare your vehicle for long-distance travel. Check your tires, wipers, fluids, and service your cooling system. Simple maintenance can prevent many of the problems that lead to stranded motorists.

Plan. Before traveling, know your exit name and number, and watch the signs as you approach the off-ramp. Drivers making unexpected lane changes to exit often cause accidents.

Use a map or GPS. Plan your route. Knowing the road is essential for safe driving and helps you avoid a panicked search for directions.

Leave early and avoid risks. Leave early and allow for delays in your travel schedule. Know your limitations; do not drive when tired, upset, physically ill, or impaired.

Do not make abrupt lane changes in front of large trucks. Large trucks and commercial motor vehicles are heavy and take longer to make a complete stop, so avoid abrupt lane changes in front of them.

Be aware of trucks' blind spots. When sharing the road with large trucks, be aware of their blind spots. If you cannot see the driver's mirrors, the driver cannot see you.

Best and Worst Times to Travel by Car (Source: INRIX)

Date Best Travel Time Worst Travel Time Friday, Aug. 29 Before 12:00 PM 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM Saturday, Aug. 30 6:00 AM – 10:00 AM 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM Sunday, Aug. 31 Before 11:00 AM 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM Monday, Sept. 1 Before 12:00 PM 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

The Department of Public Safety will update the holiday traffic enforcement count on its official social media platforms throughout the holiday weekend.