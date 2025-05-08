//Over 50% of Georgians plan to take a summer trip

Share with friends

ATLANTA – A new survey from AAA reveals that over 50 percent of Georgians plan to take a summer trip increasing over last year,

Release:

As temperatures rise, so does the desire to travel. A new survey from AAA – The Auto Club Group reveals that 58% of Georgians plan to take a summer trip, up slightly from 57% last year.

This enthusiasm for travel aligns perfectly with National Travel and Tourism Week (May 4-10), a time to recognize travel’s positive impact on the economy, communities, and personal well-being.

“Despite economic uncertainties, Americans still prioritize vacations as an essential part of life,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Whether it’s a relaxing beach escape, an adventurous road trip, or a cruise, people view summer travel as a vital way to invest in their well-being and create lasting memories.”

Summer Travel Outlook

The survey shows 39% of Georgians plan to take more summer vacations. However, 22% will take fewer trips, with 58% citing personal financial concerns and 42% worried about the economy as primary reasons.

Taking Advantage of Economic Uncertainty

With some travel providers, including cruise lines, offering discounts previously unavailable, travelers have a unique opportunity to maximize their budgets.

“Now is the time to plan wisely,” Haas continued. “Many providers that don’t usually offer discounts are finding ways to make travel more affordable. Working with a travel agent provides even more value by securing and bundling deals, navigating restrictions, and ensuring the best experience possible.”

Summer Vacations Georgians are Taking

55% – Beach Destination

29% – City/Major Metro Destination

29% – Theme Park

21% – National/State Park

21% – Lake Destination

Peak Travel Months & Planning Trends

June and July are set to be the peak months for summer vacations among Georgians, with 47% opting to travel in June and 46% in July.

“June and July dominate summer travel because they offer predictable weather, school breaks, and peak vacation demand,” Haas said.

Planning ahead is key. Only 37% typically finalize their summer trips by the end of April, and 63% wait until May or later to finalize plans. Experts advise booking early.

“The best vacation value is secured by planning ahead,” said Haas. “Booking early ensures travelers get the ideal combination of price, availability, and choice. Waiting too long could mean missing out on preferred destinations, accommodations, or deals.”

Domestic vs. International Travel & The Role of Travel Insurance

This summer, 59% of travelers will stay within the continental U.S., while 14% plan trips to Europe and 14% will visit the Caribbean.

Despite the risks associated with unexpected cancellations, medical emergencies, or airline disruptions, only 28% of travelers plan to purchase travel insurance. The top reasons Georgians would opt for travel insurance include international travel (46%), expensive trips (43%), and trip cancellations (43%).

“Travel insurance protects you, your wallet, and your vacation plans. It’s the safety net that allows you to relax, enjoy your trip, and have trusted resources to navigate any hiccups,” said Haas. “We recommend working with a Travel Advisor, who can help you find the right policy to fit your needs.”

As summer approaches, travelers are encouraged to secure their bookings early, take advantage of market trends, and prioritize travel protection to ensure a seamless getaway.

For more travel insights and expert advice, visit AAA.com/Travel.

About the AAA Consumer Pulse™ Survey

The AAA Consumer Pulse™ Survey was conducted online among residents living in Georgia from April 7-10, 2025. A total of 400 residents completed the survey. The survey results asked for all respondents have a maximum margin of error of ± 4.9% points. Responses are weighted by age and gender to ensure a reliable and accurate representation of the adult population (18+) in Georgia.