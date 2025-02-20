//More than 80% of Georgians plan to travel this year

Share with friends

ATLANTA – A new AAA travel study reveals that over 80% of Georgians plan to travel this year for a three day or more vacation.

Release:

AAA is sharing the top Spring Break destinations and travel trends for the year ahead. A new 2025 AAA travel survey reveals that 81% of Georgians plan to take at least one vacation of 3 days or more in 2025.

“Americans continue to make vacations a top priority,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “AAA travel agents are busy planning a wide range of trips from weekend getaways to world cruises. With so much demand, it’s a good idea to lock in your plans soon. That’ll ensure you get the best combination of choices and price.”

Nearly half (48%) of travelers plan to take more vacations this year than last year.

The most popular type of vacations this year for Georgians

· Beach Destination – 55%

· Road Trips – 46%

· City/Major Metro Destination – 32%

· Theme Park – 31%

· Resort Vacation/International Travel – 25%

· Ocean/Large Cruise – 22%

“Beach destinations rank high on the list this year for Georgians,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “It may be a pleasant surprise to many that AAA travel experts can also craft purposeful vacation bundles filled with exclusive hotel deals, theme park admissions, and various offerings designed to amplify savings for the entire family.”

AAA predicts a record-setting 19 million Americans will take an ocean cruise, with the Caribbean being the most popular cruise destination. Click here to view the full report.

Favorite Travel Destinations for Georgians 2025

· Domestic – 54%

· Caribbean – 21%

· Europe – 16%

Spring Break Travel Trends

For many, the first big vacation of the year will be during Spring Break. Nearly a third (32%) of Georgians plan to travel during Spring Break. Interestingly, compared to all other holidays/time frames, Spring Break was the most popular time frame to travel – according to AAA’s regional survey.

The Most Popular Spring Break Trips for Georgians

· Beach Destination – 49%

· Theme Park – 32%

· Road Trip – 25%

· Resort vacation (all-inclusive) – 22%

Top 10 U.S. Domestic Spring Break Destinations (According to National AAA Booking Data)

1. Orlando, FL

2. Ft. Lauderdale, FL

3. Atlanta, GA

4. Miami, FL

5. New York City, NY

6. Honolulu, HI

7. Anaheim, CA

8. Tampa, FL

9. Chicago, IL

10. Charlotte, NC

Top 10 International Spring Break Destinations (According to National AAA Booking Data)

1. Rome, Italy

2. London, England

3. Paris, France

4. Amsterdam, Netherlands

5. Lisbon, Portugal

6. Dublin, Ireland

7. Oranjestad, Aruba

8. Barcelona, Spain

9. Tokyo, Japan

10. Madrid, Spain

In many cases, Spring Break travel is more expensive than last year.

According to AAA booking data:

· The average roundtrip airfare this Spring Break season is $820 for domestic cities, up 7% from last year, and $1,440 for international cities, up 2% from last year.

· Hotel stays in the U.S. are 8% more expensive, averaging $660, while international hotel stays are 4% cheaper this Spring Break season, averaging $740.

· The cost to rent a car domestically is about the same as last year, with rental car bookings averaging about $645. International car rentals are 5% cheaper this Spring Break season, with the average booking costing around $615.

Check Your ID

Following the Spring Break season, travelers should be aware of May 7, 2025. That’s when adults traveling within the U.S. must have a REAL ID or other acceptable form of ID to board domestic flights and access certain federal facilities. Travelers can take a quiz on the REAL ID federal government website to determine if their current identification is compliant.

Plan with a Pro

“Whether you’re planning a cruise, a resort vacation, or a weekend getaway, there’s added value in working with a trusted travel advisor like ours at AAA,” Haas said. “They can tailor your vacation to your preferences, inform you of any documents you need, and potentially unlock savings you won’t find anywhere else.”

AAA still encourages travelers to add travel insurance to protect their vacation plans. According to AAA’s survey, 40% of Georgia travelers plan to purchase travel insurance, while 21% are unsure.

The top reasons Georgians purchase travel insurance when trip planning:

57% – In case I need to cancel my travel plans

54% – In case I have flight issues

50% – In case of severe weather interferes with my plans

45% – To ensure I have medical coverage while traveling internationally

“Travel insurance protects you from the unexpected,” Haas said. “If you get sick or injured overseas, travel insurance can help with your medical bills. Also, if your flight is canceled or your luggage is lost, you’ll be glad you have travel insurance. I recommend working with a travel advisor to review your trip and find the right policy for you. This is something that can be added through the day before you leave for your trip.”

About the AAA Consumer Pulse™ Survey

The AAA Consumer Pulse™ Survey was conducted online among residents of Georgia from January 16-21, 2025. A total of 400 residents completed the survey. The survey results asked of all respondents have a maximum margin of error of ± 4.9% points. Responses are weighted by age and gender to ensure a reliable and accurate representation of Georgia’s adult population (18+).