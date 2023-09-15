//Georgians invited for free financial webinar

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announces the seventh financial webinar hosted by She Leads.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is announcing that She Leads will be hosting the seventh webinar of the year “ReThink Your Money Part 2: Building Your Financial Toolbox.” Back by popular demand and more information to cover, this free webinar will take place on Tuesday, September 26 at 6pm. Registration is free and open to all Georgians.

“Financial literacy is the key to future success,” said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. “Our office is committed to bringing knowledge and financial planning skills for as many Georgians as possible.”

Whether you’re early in your career wanting to start on the right track or you’re close to retirement, our panelists will cover financial tools which include budgeting, insurance, retirement planning, and estate planning. The right financial tools in your toolbox for each step of your journey can lead to financial independence.

The event will be moderated by award-winning journalist Donna Lowry. Speakers for this free webinar include Cait Howerton, MBA, CFP®, Certified Financial Planner Professional at Archer Investment Management; Robert MacDonald, Private Wealth Advisor (retired); Kristin M. Pugh, CFP®, Private Wealth Manager at Creative Planning; and Fredrick Standfield, Fredrick Standfield, CFP®, CPA®, Founder of Lifewater Wealth Management.

She Leads is a financial empowerment seminar series hosted by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger as part of his multi-faceted financial literacy effort and is administered through the Securities and Charities divisions of the Office of Secretary of State. These free webinars feature industry leaders who discuss resources that can help increase attendees’ knowledge about money, their relationship to money, and financial issues and strategies for growing their wealth.

The office of the Secretary of State invites all Georgians to attend these free and informational workshops.

To register for this free event, click here.

To learn more about She Leads, click here.

To watch previous She Leads webinars, click here.

To stay informed on all things She Leads, follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter by using the handle, @SheLeadsGA.