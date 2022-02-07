//CDC recommends Moderna’s vaccine for 18 and up

Share with friends











The CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ recommends the use of Moderna’s vaccine for ages 18 years and older.

CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, M.D., M.P.H., endorsed the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ (ACIP) recommendation for use of Moderna’s vaccine for people ages 18 years and older.

This recommendation follows FDA’s decision earlier this week to approve the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine for people ages 18 years and older. The ACIP recommendation comes more than a year after the committee’s interim recommendation, and after an exhaustive review of the scientific evidence demonstrating safety and effectiveness, and supports continued use of the now licensed vaccine.

“We now have another fully approved COVID-19 vaccine” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. “If you have been waiting for approval before getting vaccinated, now is the time to join the nearly 212 million Americans who have already completed their primary series. CDC continues to recommend that people remain up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines, including getting a booster shot when eligible.”