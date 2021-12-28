//Two groups exchange gunfire, teen shot during incident in Atlanta

Share with friends











Release:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an officer involved shooting investigation in Atlanta, Fulton County, GA. On Sunday, December 26, 2021, the Georgia State University Police Department asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate the incident that occurred on 17th Street in Midtown Atlanta. One teenage male was shot and is in stable condition.

At 10:05 p.m. on Sunday, December 26, 2021, an argument took place between two groups of people and a teenage male near the intersection of 17th and Market Streets in Atlanta. Preliminary information indicates the teen had an argument with a group of people then ran a short distance east on 17th Street. At that time, the teen and people from another group exchanged gunfire. A Georgia State University Police Department officer who was working an off-duty job on 17th Street saw the incident and responded. The officer shot the teen that fired at the group. The teen was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital. The officer was not injured and initial information shows no one else was shot during the incident. A handgun was recovered from the scene.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once completed, it will be turned over to the Fulton County District Attorney’s office for review.