//SGBC Formalizes Partnerships for 2026 Small Business Academy

Photo: Dr. Jie Driskell, VSU Department Head of Management and Marketing, leads a marketing lab for entrepreneurs in 2023. This long-standing relationship between the Southern Georgia Black Chambers and Valdosta State University serves as the foundation for the upcoming 2026 Small Business Academy residency.

VALDOSTA – The Southern Georgia Black Chambers and the City of Valdosta have formalized a partnership for the 2026 Small Business Academy.

VALDOSTA, GA – The Southern Georgia Black Chambers (SGBC) and the City of Valdosta have formally executed the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the 2026 Small Business Academy. This milestone solidifies the municipal commitment of federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds to power a first-of-its-kind “Technical Residency” for local entrepreneurs.

The 2026 Academy is powered by a world-class coalition of support. Georgia Power serves as the “Visionary” Title Sponsor, with Regional Director Joe Brownlee providing lead advocacy for the program’s mission. Joining the coalition is ACE South Georgia, led by Tommie Beth Willis, whose partnership provides the critical bridge to capital readiness and financial infrastructure for the cohort.

In a landmark move for regional inclusivity, the SGBC has formally aligned with the Valdosta Latino Association (VLA) to launch Project Puente (The Bridge). This partnership ensures that Valdosta’s Hispanic and international business communities are not only welcomed but fully integrated into the program. Utilizing professional AI-driven translation technology, the Academy will provide live, simultaneous Spanish interpretation for every technical lab, removing language barriers to federal procurement and institutional capital.

The “Year of Execution” officially begins on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, at 5:30 PM. Through a prestigious residency partnership with Dr. Guclu Atinc, Dean of the VSU Langdale College of Business, the Academy will be hosted in the university’s high-tech business labs.

The kickoff session features lead instructor Alyssa Foskey, Area Director of the UGA Small Business Development Center (SBDC). Through a formal instructional alliance, Foskey will guide participants through the “Foundational Business Compliance” lab—a deep-dive into business operational logic.

“The February 24th kickoff is one that you don’t want to miss,” said DeWayne Johnson, President and CEO of the SGBC. “This is where the roadmap is revealed. We are encouraging every small business owner to show up for this first session to understand the totality of the program. Those who attend every session in its entirety will walk away with the technical infrastructure required to dominate within their market.”

The Academy is a modular series of “Execution Labs” designed for immediate results. Following the kickoff, the master schedule includes high-impact sessions such as:

Capital Readiness & Bankability: Navigating the lender’s perspective with ACE South Georgia.

Navigating the lender’s perspective with ACE South Georgia. Procurement & Contracting: Live registration in SAM.gov for government bidding.

Live registration in SAM.gov for government bidding. AI Integration: Implementing automated workflows to increase business efficiency.

Implementing automated workflows to increase business efficiency. Media Readiness: Producing professional brand assets for business exposure and storytelling.

The path to graduation and eligibility for the $2,500 Georgia Power Master Grant begins with registration. Interested entrepreneurs must complete the Business Health Assessment—a technical audit used to identify operational gaps before the labs begin.

The registration window is open. Valdosta entrepreneurs ready to take their entities to the next level are encouraged to visit www.sgablackchambers.org/2026-academy-waitlist immediately to secure their seat in the cohort.

The 2026 Small Business Academy is a collaborative initiative between the Southern Georgia Black Chambers, the City of Valdosta, Georgia Power, Valdosta State University, ACE South Georgia, and the Valdosta Latino Association. It focuses on “Fingertips-to-Keyboard” instruction to move entrepreneurs toward “Bank Readiness” and “Procurement Readiness.” The Academy is designed to increase business knowledge, improve operational capacity, strengthen financial literacy, and provide equitable access to high-quality development resources.