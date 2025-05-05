//Turner Center spotlights five assistant instructors’ experiences in art classes

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Turner Center is spotlighting five assistant instructors by sharing what it’s like working in art classes.

The Turner Center offers more than 50 beginner-friendly classes and workshops for youth and adults each month. Instrumental in the success of these programs are a team of two dozen art instructors and assistants, who help students bring their artistic visions to life. Five of these assistant instructors shared their experiences working in art classes, and why they love teaching others.

Turner Center Class Assistant Phylisicia Lundy with her students at an exhibition of their work at the Turner Center. Turner Center Class Assistant Iliana Liborio works with a second-grade student. Turner Center Class Assistant Chayna Figueroa and Turner Center Instructor Hunter Pope leading a ceramics class for teen students. Turner Center Class Assistant McKenzie Simpson and Turner Center Instructor Taylor Nalley leading a special outdoor pottery workshop

Chayna Figueroa, Iliana Liborio, Phylisicia Lundy, McKenzie Simpson, and Elizabeth Wilson – some of the Turner Center’s class assistants – have all been pursuing art since high school, many of them since childhood. Wilson said, “I don’t remember a time when I wasn’t interested in pursuing art…I remember dressing as an artist for my career day in second grade, and that passion has continued through my life!” Figueroa said, “Art has always been an interest of mine…what captured my interest was that you can bring what you see in your head to life for others to enjoy.”

Class assistants are regularly recruited through active partnerships with educators at institutions such as Valdosta State University and Lowndes High School. The Turner Center works to give aspiring artists experience in working with a variety of student ages and backgrounds, which the assistants can apply to careers as artists and/or teachers after graduation. The assistants perform critical functions for the Turner Center, as they work with lead instructors to develop classes that promote learning, provide hands-on assistance, and inspire students of all ages.

When asked what they love most about working with students at the Turner Center, these assistants described the thrill of seeing students excited about art. Lundy, who has assisted youth classes and is now an instructor for youth summer art camps, said “My favorite part is when the students add me to their art!” Figueroa described the joy of watching art bring together groups of people, saying “All things, including art, are better when the fun is shared with others!” Figueroa also encouraged others to become involved in the arts, saying “Try something new – try many things…art comes in many forms and can be created by anyone!” Liborio, a regular youth class assistant, said “Working with kids is awesome – they are filled with so much imagination! Once you ask them what the story is behind their work, you can see the excitement in their eyes.” Simpson, who assists the Turner Center’s monthly Adult Pottery Workshop, said “Most adult classes are scheduled with work in mind…there are evening classes to unwind after a long day, and Saturday workshops you can take with friends to make a day of it – making art just for the fun of it is so important!”

To learn more about classes at the Center, visit turnercenter.org/classes, or contact Art Education Administrator Hailey Rathmann at hrathmann@turnercenter.org or 229.247.2787.