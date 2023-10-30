//SGBC will host Small Business Workshop to assist hurricane affected residents

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Southern Georgia Black Chambers will host a Small Business Workshop to assist residents and businesses affected by the hurricane.

Release:

The Southern Georgia Black Chambers (SGBC) announces a Small Business Workshop featuring Sharon Gadbois, Public Affairs Specialist from the Field Operations Center – East, Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience, U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). This event is specifically targeted to assist and inform residents and businesses in South Georgia affected by Hurricane Idalia about vital assistance programs offered by the SBA.

Event Details:

• Date: Thursday November 2, 2023

• Time: 5:30 pm

• Location: Willis L. Miller Library, 2906 Julia Drive, Valdosta GA

The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering invaluable support to residents and businesses in South Georgia impacted by Hurricane Idalia. The Small Business Workshop will provide essential insights into low-interest disaster loans covering up to 100 percent of flood damages. These loans, spanning up to 30 years, address various damages that might not be covered by insurance or FEMA grants. Moreover, they can be utilized for relocation or mitigation improvements, ensuring a more resilient future against similar events.

Eligibility Details:

• Counties Eligible for Both Physical and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL): Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Glynn, and Lowndes counties in Georgia.

• Counties Eligible for EIDLs Only: Atkinson, Brantley, Camden, Coffee, Colquitt, Echols, Irwin, Lanier, McIntosh, Thomas, Tift, and Wayne in Georgia; Hamilton, Jefferson, and Madison in Florida.

Businesses, nonprofits, and individuals from the eligible regions are encouraged to attend this Small Business Workshop to gain insights into the application process and the range of support available.

“Understanding the challenges faced by our community in the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia, this workshop is designed to be a beacon of hope and support,” said DeWayne Johnson, President/CEO for the Southern Georgia Black Chambers. “We are deeply grateful to Sharon Gadbois and the SBA for their invaluable assistance, and we encourage everyone eligible to attend this workshop and explore the opportunities for recovery and growth.”

For more information about the event and to RSVP, visit www.sgablackchambers.org/events.

About Southern Georgia Black Chambers

The Southern Georgia Black Chambers is dedicated to empowering businesses and fostering economic growth within the black business community in South Georgia. Through strategic partnerships, educational initiatives, and advocacy, SGBC aims to create a thriving business environment that uplifts the entire region.