//Wiregrass electrical program receives donation

Photo: Members of the Valdosta – Lowndes Electrical Contractors Association, Inc. presented the Wiregrass Foundation with a check to go toward the Electrical Technology programs. Pictured l-r; Ace Electric CEO, Emeritus Thomas Stalvey, Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clements, Cowart Electric Vice President Thomas Ley, and Wiregrass Executive Director of Fundraising Crissy Staley.

The Valdosta – Lowndes County Electrical Contractors Association, Inc, has donated $4,421.64 to Wiregrass Georgia Technical College. The donation will be used for general support of the electrical programs.

Ace Electric CEO, Emeritus, Thomas Stalvey, and Cowart Electric Vice President, Thomas Ley, presented the check to the Wiregrass Foundation. The donation was made on behalf of the Valdosta- Lowndes County Electrical Contractors Association, Inc in memory of Ronald Cowart, Founder of Cowart Electric. The association is disbanding after nearly 20 years. Mr. Cowart was an instrumental part of organizing the Electrical Contractors group, the existing members felt it only fitting to donate the balance of the organization’s treasurer in his honor.

Stalvey shared that he was a 1968 graduate of the first electrical program at Valdosta Technical Institute, today is known as Wiregrass Tech. “We appreciate what this college and program do for the industry here in South Georgia,” shared Stalvey. “We are in a world of constant change with the Electrical Industry and want to use this donation as an investment for future employees as they receive training and their education at Wiregrass.”

Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clements shared how appreciative the college is for our partners,” This is truly an investment in Wiregrass students in this program that will continue providing training and education resources with the latest technology so our graduates can be productive employees.” Ley is also a college alumnus of the Industrial Electrical program.

If you or your business would like to support students through scholarships, please contact Crissy Staley, Executive Director of Fundraising. She can be reached at Crissy.staley@wiregrass.edu or by calling 229-333-2124. Wiregrass is now accepting new students for Spring Express Term classes. Students can enroll in core and/or online courses. Classes begin February 17, 2022. Visit www.wiregrass.edu to learn more about the programs Wiregrass offers.