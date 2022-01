Share with friends











Valdosta City Schools have released their COVID-19 related numbers for the week ending on Friday, January 21, 2022.

Release:

Valdosta City Schools will post regular, weekly updates of COVID-19 data.

The graphic below reflects all COVID-19 data that was reported to us as of Friday, January 21, 2022. The data collected and shared each week is done so by using the most current guidelines and/or administrative orders distributed by local, state and/or federal health agencies.