//Moody AFB: Capt. Taylor Bye flies recertified A-10 NO. 995

Capt. Taylor Bye, 75th Fighter Squadron A-10C Thunderbolt II pilot, is scheduled to fly tail No. 995 on Nov. 3, 2021, taking off at approximately 10 a.m. after gaining its recertification following heavy maintenance from its crash landing in 2020.

On April 7, 2020, Capt. Bye successfully landed tail No. 995 after a gun malfunction, which caused extensive damage to the aircraft — including an open canopy in flight — earning her the USAF Koren Kolligian, Jr. Trophy. More information regarding this event can be found at https://www.moody.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/2600295/75-fs-pilot-crash-lands-a-10/ and https://www.moody.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/2142121/moody-afb-a-10-makes-emergency-landing/.

Interviews may be conducted after the flight at approximately 2 p.m. Please note, times may change or flight may be cancelled due to weather or other factors. The flightline can be colder or hotter than the average temperature on that day, so please dress accordingly. Ear protection will be provided.

