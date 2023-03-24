//Georgia ranks #2 for job resignations in U.S.

Share with friends

ATLANTA – A new ranking of States with the Highest Job Resignation Rates ranks Georgia as the second highest state for resignations.

Release:

With Americans quitting their jobs at record rates during the so-called “Great Resignation,” even in the face of high inflation, WalletHub released its updated report on 2023’s States With the Highest Job Resignation Rates, along with expert commentary.

WalletHub ranked the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on how frequently people are leaving their places of employment. Below, you can see highlights from the report.

Georgia Job Resignation Stats

Resignation rate during the latest month: 3.40%



Resignation rate in the past 12 months: 3.83%



Overall rank: 2nd highest in the country

To view the full report and your state’s rank, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/states-with-highest-job-resignation-rates/101077