//UGA Players in the NFL: How They Fared Week 5

ATHENS – The University of Georgia boasts 24 players actively participating in the National Football League, with another 8 either injured or active on practice squads. Here’s a summary of how they fared during week 5 of the season.
Bengals 27, Dolphins 17:
Geno Atkins: Atkins had three tackles, including two sacks, and three quarterback hits.
Clint Boling and Cordy Glenn: Boling started at left guard and Glenn at left tackle for the Bengals, who accumulated 332 yards.
A.J. Green: Green had six catches for 112 yards for Cincinnati.
Shawn Williams: Williams recorded four tackles for the Bengals.
Reshad Jones: Jones led the Dolphins with eight tackles.
Maurice Smith: Smith entered as a substitute for Miami but did not record any stats.
Patriots 38, Colts 24:
Sony Michel: Michel rushed 18 times for 98 yards and a touchdown for New England.
David Andrews: Andrews started at center for the Patriots who amassed 438 total yards.
Corey Moore: Moore was a reserve but did not record any stats for the Colts.
Bills 13, Titans 12:
Ben Jones: Jones started at center as the Titans accumulated 221 yards of offense.
Panthers 33, Giants 31:
Alec Ogletree: Ogletree posted six tackles for New York.
Lorenzo Carter: Carter had two tackles for New York.
John Jenkins: Jenkins was inactive for the Giants.
Cleveland 12, Ravens 9:
Nick Chubb: Chubb rushed three times for two yards for the Browns.
Orson Charles: Charles recorded one special teams tackle for Cleveland.
Lions 31, Packers 23:
Matthew Stafford: Stafford went 14-for-26 for 183 yards and two touchdowns for the Lions.
Chiefs 30, Jaguars 14:
Chris Conley: Conley recorded two catches for 21 yards for Kansas City.
Justin Houston: Houston had two quarterback hits for the Chiefs.
Abry Jones: Jones had one tackle for Jacksonville.
Jets 34, Broncos 16:
Jordan Jenkins: Jenkins recorded a half sack for the Jets.
Rams 33, Seahawks 31:
Todd Gurley: Gurley rushed 22 times for 77 yards and three touchdowns and caught four passes for 36 yards for the Rams.
Ramik Wilson: Wilson recorded a special teams tackle for Los Angeles.
Saints 43, Redskins 19:
Benjamin Watson: Watson had four catches for 30 yards for the Saints.
Practice Squads:
John Atkins (Lions)
Davin Bellamy (Texans)
Tavarres King (Vikings)
Isaiah McKenzie (Broncos)
Garrison Smith (Dolphins)
Injured Reserve:
Marlon Brown (Bears)
Tyler Catalina (Redskins)
Isaiah Wynn (Patriots)