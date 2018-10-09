//UGA Players in the NFL: How They Fared Week 5

Share with friends













ATHENS – The University of Georgia boasts 24 players actively participating in the National Football League, with another 8 either injured or active on practice squads. Here’s a summary of how they fared during week 5 of the season.

Bengals 27, Dolphins 17:

Geno Atkins: Atkins had three tackles, including two sacks, and three quarterback hits.

Clint Boling and Cordy Glenn: Boling started at left guard and Glenn at left tackle for the Bengals, who accumulated 332 yards.

A.J. Green: Green had six catches for 112 yards for Cincinnati.

Shawn Williams: Williams recorded four tackles for the Bengals.

Reshad Jones: Jones led the Dolphins with eight tackles.

Maurice Smith: Smith entered as a substitute for Miami but did not record any stats.

Patriots 38, Colts 24:

Sony Michel: Michel rushed 18 times for 98 yards and a touchdown for New England.

David Andrews: Andrews started at center for the Patriots who amassed 438 total yards.

Corey Moore: Moore was a reserve but did not record any stats for the Colts.

Bills 13, Titans 12:

Ben Jones: Jones started at center as the Titans accumulated 221 yards of offense.

Panthers 33, Giants 31:

Alec Ogletree: Ogletree posted six tackles for New York.

Lorenzo Carter: Carter had two tackles for New York.

John Jenkins: Jenkins was inactive for the Giants.

Cleveland 12, Ravens 9:

Nick Chubb: Chubb rushed three times for two yards for the Browns.

Orson Charles: Charles recorded one special teams tackle for Cleveland.

Lions 31, Packers 23:

Matthew Stafford: Stafford went 14-for-26 for 183 yards and two touchdowns for the Lions.

Chiefs 30, Jaguars 14:

Chris Conley: Conley recorded two catches for 21 yards for Kansas City.

Justin Houston: Houston had two quarterback hits for the Chiefs.

Abry Jones: Jones had one tackle for Jacksonville.

Jets 34, Broncos 16:

Jordan Jenkins: Jenkins recorded a half sack for the Jets.

Rams 33, Seahawks 31:

Todd Gurley: Gurley rushed 22 times for 77 yards and three touchdowns and caught four passes for 36 yards for the Rams.

Ramik Wilson: Wilson recorded a special teams tackle for Los Angeles.

Saints 43, Redskins 19:

Benjamin Watson: Watson had four catches for 30 yards for the Saints.

Practice Squads:

John Atkins (Lions)

Davin Bellamy (Texans)

Tavarres King (Vikings)

Isaiah McKenzie (Broncos)

Garrison Smith (Dolphins)

Injured Reserve:

Marlon Brown (Bears)

Tyler Catalina (Redskins)

Isaiah Wynn (Patriots)