//Atlanta ranks in top 5 cities with cheapest NBA tickets

ATLANTA – New research by Betway reveals that Atlanta ranks in the top 5 cities for the cheapest NBA tickets in the United States.

New research from Betway now reveals the best cities for gameday! To find out, different factors were considered, such as ticket prices, and how much fans can expect to fork out for a quick mid-game hotdog and beer.

Atlanta, home of the Hawks, ranks first for the best NBA gameday experience with the State Farm Arena offering the best experience for fans!

Milwaukee, home of the NBA 2023 favorites, the Bucks, only ranks 15th out of the 28 cities on the list.

The below table shows the top 10 cities of the ranking:

Rank Cities Championships won Average ticket prices ($) Average win % Home attendance (%) 12oz beer cost ($) Hot Dog Cost ($) 16oz Soft Drink Cost ($) Total score 1 Atlanta 1 53.54 40.60% 96.8% 5.00 3.00 3.00 4.50 2 Boston 17 110.1 59.98% 100.0% 13.00 6.75 6.00 4.39 3 Dallas 1 86.98 48.62% 105.1% 9.00 5.50 3.50 4.37 4 San Antonio 5 69.49 48.76% 92.0% 6.00 2.75 3.67 4.30 5 Los Angeles 17 118.34 54.54% 94.8% 8.25 6.75 5.50 4.09 6 Salt Lake City 0 58.24 60.60% 99.5% 7.50 7.00 4.18 4.08 7 Phoenix 0 71.39 47.86% 100.0% 7.80 5.00 4.36 4.05 8 Philadelphia 3 75.78 61.36% 99.7% 6.90 6.00 5.50 4.04 9 Charlotte 0 32.82 44.78% 89.7% 7.50 4.00 2.18 4.03 10 San Francisco 7 139.49 56.46% 100.0% 13.00 8.50 5.80 3.98

You can get more insight into what each NBA city has to offer in terms of a gameday experience by visiting here: https://blog.betway.com/nhl/the-best-north-american-cities-for-gameday/