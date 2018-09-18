//Get Tickets for This Weekend’s Winnersville Classic

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – On Friday September 21 the Vikings will travel to Cleveland for a non-region game with Valdosta High. Kickoff is set for 8:00 PM.

Tickets for this game will be sold in accordance with the Lowndes Athletic Department Ticket Priority policy.

On Monday night Viking Touchdown Club member and Viking reserved seat season ticket holders purchased their tickets.

There are a few hundred remaining tickets that will go on sale Tuesday morning at 7:00 AM to Viking fans. These tickets are being sold at the ticket office on Norman Drive. Please note the ticket office has moved since last season. The ticket office is located in the east end of the Board Office next to Norman Drive and across from Goo Goo Car Wash.

All seats are reserved seats and are $12 each. There is a limit of 6 tickets per person.