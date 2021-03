Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga.— Both Kiley Robb and Aniston Gano of the Valdosta State softball team received Gulf South Conference awards. Robb earned Player of the Week for her key role VSU’s series win against Union. She totaled three home runs beside two grand slams. Gano received Freshman of the Week as a result of this series as well. This makes for Aniston Gano’s second Freshman of the Week award in the last three weeks.

Original Source: VSU Athletics Department