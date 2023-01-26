//GPB Sports will broadcast basketball coverage

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Georgia Public Broadcasting will again air basketball coverage after six seasons for boys, girls, and adapted sports.

According to a GHSA Facebook page, GPB Sports will once again air basketball coverage. Championship games will include boys, girls, and adapted sports.

A link to the GHSA Facebook post is available below.

Link to the full story: https://www.gpb.org/blogs/gpb-sports-blog/2023/01/19/gpb-sports-cover-2023-ghsa-basketball-championships?fbclid=IwAR3gifwKRUWvFLA4MbEvyTFMdeRObSN2r5rjjTi2e7cXxlkFTsy7DbF2j7M