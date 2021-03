Share with friends











David Maberry, a Valdosta State baseball senior from Shalimar, FL, has been named the Gulf South Conference Player of the Week.

Maberry had six hits and two homeruns during the recent series against Montevallo, bringing his batting average to .500. He added his second and third homeruns to his stat sheet, currently the second highest on the team.

