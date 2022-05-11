//Governor fills two Solicitor General vacancies

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Governor Brian Kemp announces the appointments of two Solicitor General vacancies has been filled in the State Court.

Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that he has appointed Brooklyn Franklin to fill the Solicitor General vacancy within the State Court of Long County which was created by the resignation of Billy J. Nelson, Jr. Luana Nolen has been appointed to the Solicitor General vacancy within the State Court of Paulding County which was created by the enactment of House Bill 1119 during the 2020 session of the Georgia General Assembly.

Brooklyn Franklin has been appointed by Governor Brian P. Kemp to serve as Solicitor General for the State Court of Long County. Mrs. Franklin most recently served as Interim Solicitor General for Long County since March 2022 and as an assistant district attorney for the Atlantic Judicial Circuit since July 2015. She previously worked as an associate attorney for Lloyd D. Murray, Sr., Attorney at Law, executive assistant to worship arts at Savannah Christian Church, and a judicial assistant for Kentucky Court of Appeals Judge Joy A. Kramer. She is a member of the State Bar of Georgia and the Atlantic Judicial Circuit Bar Association. She received her Juris Doctor from Salmon P. Chase College of Law at Northern Kentucky University and her Bachelor of Science in Psychology and Political Science from Campbellsville University. Mrs. Franklin and her husband Jacob live in Richmond Hill, Georgia.

Luana Nolen has been appointed by Governor Brian P. Kemp to serve as Solicitor General for the State Court of Paulding County. Previously, she served as Senior District Attorney in the Douglas Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, an assistant district attorney for the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office, an assistant district attorney for the Douglas Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, Senior Assistant District Attorney Misdemeanor Unit Chief for the Paulding Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, senior assistant district attorney for the Clayton County District Attorney’s Office, and an assistant solicitor general for the Cobb County Solicitor General’s Office. She is a member of the Douglas County Bar Association and the Cobb County Bar Association. She received her Juris Doctor form New England Law and her Bachelor of Arts from the State University of New York at Albany. She and her husband, Stephen, have three kids and live in Dallas, Georgia.