//Georgia average gas price reaches all time high

Georgia motorists are paying 32 cents more for regular unleaded gasoline causing an increase of $4.29 per gallon at the pump.

Georgia gas prices continue to rise at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $4.29 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday’s state average is 32 cents more than a week ago, 96 cents more than last month and $1.61 more than this time last year.

It now costs motorists $64.35 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline.

“Georgians are paying more than they ever have for gasoline and are looking for ways to spend less at the pumps,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “There are simple ways to get the most for your money when you fill-up. To start with, ensure your vehicle is properly maintained, so you get optimal fuel economy. Unfortunately, drivers should anticipate gas prices to remain high for weeks to come.”

Expensive Oil Pushes Pump Prices to New Heights

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 32 cents to $4.32. The conflict between Ukraine and Russia continues to bring uncertainty to the market. Since the New Year, the national average has continued a steady climb due to strained supply and increased demand. But Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February caused oil prices to spike further. These are numbers not seen at the pump since the financial crisis in 2008, the highest on record until last week (note: AAA historic data is not adjusted for inflation).

Regional Prices

Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Atlanta ($4.32), Brunswick ($4.31) and Athens ($4.29).

Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($4.15), Augusta-Aiken ($4.22) and Warner Robins ($4.23).

Current and Past Price Averages (Regular Unleaded Gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Past Record High National $4.32 $4.32 $4.00 $3.48 $2.85 $4.11 (7/17/2008) Georgia $4.29 $4.29 $3.88 $3.33 $2.68 $4.16 (9/15/2008) Click here to view current gasoline price averages Current and Past Regular Unleaded Gasoline Price Averages

Money-Saving Tips for Drivers

Shop around for gas prices. Drivers can check area gas prices on the AAA Mobile App.

Consider paying in cash vs. credit card. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Enroll in fuel savings programs.

Fuel-Saving Tips for Drivers

Maintain your vehicle to ensure optimal fuel economy. Find a trusted automotive facility at AAA.com/AutoRepair.

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Slow down. Fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds above 50 mph.

Drive conservatively and avoid aggressive driving. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

