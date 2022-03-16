//Coffee county gang activity investigation leads to multiple arrests

Share with friends

DOUGLAS – During a GBI investigation into gang related crimes in the Douglas, Coffee County area, multiple individuals were arrested as a result of the operation.

Release:

The GBI received a request to investigate gang related crimes occurring in the Douglas, Coffee County, Georgia area from the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office. Information was also received from the Douglas Police Department, and the Department of Community Supervision. Region 4 Gang Specialists and Agents, Douglas Police Department Drug Investigators, Coffee County Detectives, Georgia State Patrol Troopers, and Department of Community Supervision Officers that has led investigators to document Bloods, Piru, Gangster Disciples, Down South Georgia Boys, Sur 13, Bounty Hunter, G-Shyne, and Ghostface Gangster Gang activity in Coffee County.

As a result, on Friday, March 11, 2022, the GBI, Douglas Police Department, Department of Community Supervision, Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol, and the GBI Gang Task Force initiated searches for gang members, wanted persons, and their residences. The following individuals were arrested as a result of the operation:

Lonnie Wright, 37, of Douglas, Parole Warrant for Possession of Firearm by Felon

John Wayne Davis, 47, of Douglas, Probation Warrant for Burglary and Theft by Taking

Fallon Brabon, 38, of Douglas, Probation Warrant

John Foshee, 31,of Douglas, Parole and Probation Warrants for Trafficking Amphetamine and Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon

Ray Batten, 24, of Douglas, Probation Violation Warrant for Possession of Methamphetamine.

Justin Jewell, 41, of Douglas, Probation Warrant for Burglary

Jonathan Tucker, 38, of Douglas, Criminal Damage to Property

Kenvin T. Collins, 48, of Douglas, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon

James R. Spell, 55, of Broxton, Felony Theft by Taking

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Office in Douglas at (912) 389-4103 or Douglas Police Department at (912) 384-2222. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.