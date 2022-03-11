//Burglary in progress call ends in OIS

Share with friends

COBB CO. – A burglary in progress call resulted in a officer involved shooting with a 35-year-old man after charging officers with knives.

Release:

The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Acworth, Cobb County, Georgia. The Acworth Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. One man was shot and died. No officers were injured in the incident.

The preliminary information indicates that around 6:50 p.m., Acworth P.D. received a call for a burglary in progress off of Lake Park Ridge West, Acworth , GA. When officers arrived, they saw Gabriel Scott Rau, age 35, in the garage of the home. Rau left the garage, armed with two knives, charged at officers, and ignored their commands to stop. Officers fired their weapons, hitting Rau. Rau was taken to Kennestone Hospital where he died.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office for review.