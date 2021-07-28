//Michael Mansour named Outstanding Police Chief of the Year

Share with friends











SAVANNAH – The Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police (GACP) has named Michael Mansour, Police Chief for the Villa Rica Police Department, as this year’s Outstanding Chief of the Year. Chief Mansour was selected as the 2021 recipient for his proactive contributions to his department, to the GACP, and to the state’s law enforcement community. Chief Mansour was presented with this prestigious award Tuesday afternoon, July 20, 2021, at GACP’s training conference in Savannah.

With more than 39 years of experience, this year’s recipient of GACP’s “Outstanding Chief of the Year Award” began his career in 1981 with the Floyd County Police Department before transferring to University of West Georgia Police Department in 1983 and the Carrollton Police Department in 1985 where he rose to the rank of Captain. In 2005, Mansour was selected as the Villa Rica Police Chief.

When he assumed command as chief, the department had just entered into a consent agreement with the U. S. Department of Justice. He quickly implemented the needed operational policies, tracking protocols and other reforms to be released from the program and be recognized as a State Certified Agency under the Georgia Law Enforcement Certification Program.

Under his leadership, the Villa Rica Police Department has been repeatedly recognized by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety for their traffic safety initiatives to include: one officer receiving “Rookie of the Year”, two fully outfitted cars from Governor’s Challenge in 2016 and 2019, placing 2nd and 3rd place for performance by an agency of their size, and 3rd in the IACP National Law Enforcement Challenge in 2016. In addition to many of his other accomplishments within the department he has implemented a Supervisor FTO program, expanded the School Resource Officer program, developed a Chaplaincy program, and increased starting salaries by 34%.

Our Outstanding Chief of the year has served as GACP District 8 Representative for 15 years, taught at conferences and served as a regular instructor in the Chief Executive Training Course. Served as a criminal justice instructor at the University of West Georgia for 16 years as well as co-authored a college textbook on criminal investigation.

Chief Mansour developed a passion for service to the community when he served as a DARE officer for 10 years while at the Carrollton Police Department. Since that time, he has touched the lives of hundreds of citizens through the Shop-with-a-Cop Program, Elderly Outreach Program, Ladies Self-Defense Classes, Citizen Handgun Classes, Citizens’ Academy, Teen-Based Driver Education Program, and a Summer Youth Academy. He is also a founding board member for both the local chapter of the Boys and Girls Club as well as the Carroll County Child Advocacy Center.

Also serves on the advisory boards for the North Central Georgia Law Enforcement Academy, Carroll County E911 Users Group, West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office.

Because of his reputation as a leader, he has served as Interim City Manager on two occasions.