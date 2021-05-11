//Bill maintaining police budget signed by Governor Kemp

Share with friends











Release:

Gov. Kemp Signs Bill to Protect Police Budgets

Atlanta, GA – Recently, Governor Brian P. Kemp signed SB 286 to protect local law enforcement budgets.

“Today, I am proud to sign SB 286 to protect law enforcement budgets and ensure the safety of local communities across Georgia,” said Governor Kemp. “Across the country, we have seen organized efforts to ‘Defund the Police’ – including several here in Georgia. This far-left movement will only endanger our law enforcement officers and the people they serve.

“These hometown heroes have gone above and beyond to assist in the fight against COVID-19 and continue to keep millions of Georgians out of harm’s way. And even on the darkest of days, when it seemed like many in our society abandoned them and demonized their profession, they continued to put their lives on the line for the sake of others.

“This law prohibits counties from cutting police funding by more than five percent each year and further prohibits cutting budgets by more than twenty five percent over five years. The bottom line is this: defunding the police makes communities – and families – less safe. As long as I’m governor, Georgia will support our law enforcement community and Back the Blue!”

Watch the Governor’s full remarks here.