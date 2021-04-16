//Decatur Co. SR 253 Spring Creek bridge traffic shifting

Share with friends











Release:

BAINBRIDGE – The contractor replacing the State Route (SR) 253 bridge at Spring Creek in Decatur County has scheduled a traffic shift Monday, April 19, onto new lanes.

Operators of wide vehicles or pieces of equipment are advised that the barrier walls may slightly reduce the amount of available travel space. Though the new bridge will have wide shoulders when complete, at this time there is no additional space for maneuvering. One lane will be open in each direction. A contractor will apply temporary road stripes before the recently-constructed lanes can open to traffic, which is expected to happen by late afternoon. If the move is delayed updates will be posted at www.facebook.com/GDOTSW and twitter.com/GDOTSW.

The existing bridge, built in 1957, will be torn down in the next stage of construction so the contractor can complete its replacement. This is an approximately $12 million project, including preliminary engineering, right of way and construction costs. It is about 60% complete and is expected to be finished in early 2022. The date is subject to change based on weather and other factors that can impact construction.

Motorists are reminded that the speed limit drops to 45 mph within the work zone.