//Hostage situation leads to officer involved shooting

GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Centerville

MARCH 21, 2021

Centerville, GA (March 21, 2021) – On Sunday, March 21, 2021, the GBI was requested by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office to conduct an officer involved shooting investigation.

Preliminary information indicates that on Saturday, March 20, 2021, the Centerville Police Department responded to a domestic dispute call at 305 Village Walk, Centerville. When officers arrived, they made contact with Shawn Michael Evanuk, age 48 of Centerville, in the driveway of the residence. Evanuk was out of jail on bond for simple battery family violence and part of the bond agreement was to stay away from the residence. Evanuk was observed to be upset and went into the residence where he barricaded himself along with three children as hostages. The children were later identified as being his biological children, ages 4, 2, and 1.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team (SRT) was contacted to respond to the residence. After the SRT arrived, Evanuk released the 4-year-old and 1-year-old. Negotiators attempted to communicate with Evanuk but were unsuccessful.

Information was learned that Evanuk was threatening harm to the 2-year-old and to burn the house down with them in it. Members of the SRT made entry into the residence. The SRT made contact with Evanuk who was armed with a knife. Verbal commands were given for Evanuk to put down the knife several times. At some point during the encounter, a struggle took place and Evanuk was shot one time by an SRT member. Evanuk was pronounced dead at the scene.

Evanuk will be transported to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Upon completion, it will be turned over to the Houston Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.