//17-year-old in Jonesboro charged with online child exploitation

Share with friends











Release:

Clayton County Man Arrested for Sexually Exploiting Children Online

JANUARY 19, 2021

Jonesboro, GA (January 19, 2021) – On Friday, January 15, 2021, Clayton County resident, Jeremiah Anderson, age 17, was charged with six counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children (Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material) in violation of O.C.G.A 16-12-100(b)(8) and five counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children (Distribution of Child Pornography) in violation of O.C.G.A 16-12-100(b)(5) by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit. In December 2020, a report was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) pertaining to an online user who was sharing child sexual exploitation material online, which depicted the sexual abuse of toddler aged children. The GBI CEACC Unit initiated an investigation into this online user, which led to the identification of Anderson. A search warrant was executed by the GBI and the Clayton County Fugitive Squad on January 15, 2021, at Anderson’s home and subsequently led to the arrest of Anderson.

Anderson was transported to the Clayton County Jail upon his arrest.

This investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the child pornography trade. The ICAC Program, created by the U.S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the Internet, the proliferation of child pornography, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation Unit at 404-270-8870. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.