//VCS launches new app

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta City School District announces the launch of the new app for VCS to meet individual needs.

We’re thrilled to announce the new app for Valdosta City Schools! It’s everything VCS/Go Cats , in your pocket. Click here to watch a quick video on how to set up the app to meet your individual needs.

Download for Android https://bit.ly/3ElvoUE

Download for iPhone https://apple.co/3fHbkl9