//VCS representatives attend GA PBIS Conference

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Representatives from Valdosta City Schools attended the Georgia PBIS Conference in Atlanta recently.

Release:

Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports coaches and representatives from VCS traveled to the Georgia PBS conference in Atlanta. They were able to attend sessions about various aspects of PBIS including; Tier II, behavior interventions and strategies, rewarding and celebrating behavior, and MTSS.

Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) is an evidence-based, tiered framework for supporting students’ behavioral, academic, social, emotional, and mental health. When implemented with fidelity, PBIS improves social emotional competence, academic success, and school climate. It also improves teacher health and wellbeing. It is a way to create positive, predictable, equitable and safe learning environments where everyone thrives. (https://www.pbis.org/)