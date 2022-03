Share with friends

UPDATE:

https://valdostatoday.com/news-2/local/2022/03/fatal-traffic-accident-on-northside-dr-in-valdosta/

Release:

Valdosta Police Department is working a traffic accident in the 100 block of Northside Drive. Currently the roadway is closed off, so we ask everyone to please avoid the area.

Due to the accident power to the traffic lights have been affected. Please use caution if in the area.

We will advise once the roadway is back open. The time is currently 6:35am on March 4, 2022.