//Fatal traffic accident on Northside Dr. in Valdosta

VALDOSTA – A 52-year-old female was pronounced deceased at the scene of a Friday morning traffic accident on Northside Drive in Valdosta, GA.

Release:

On March 4, 2022, at approximately 5:40 am., numerous first responders, including Valdosta Police Officers, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Deputies, Valdosta Fire Fighters, and Emergency Medical Services, responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 100 block of Northside Drive. When officers arrived on the scene, they saw that a vehicle had struck a power pole and flipped over multiple times. The driver of the vehicle, Beverly Wright, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Valdosta Police Department Traffic Unit responded and the accident is under investigation.

No further information will be released at this time.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Mrs. Wright’s family as they are going through this tragic incident,” said Chief Leslie Manahan.