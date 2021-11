Share with friends











Release:

The graphic below reflects all COVID-19 data that was reported to us from Saturday, November 6 through Friday, November 12. On Monday, November 29, we will post data that reflects Saturday, November 7 through Friday, November 26, 2021. The week of November 22 through 26 all schools and offices will be closed for the Thanksgiving holidays. VCS will reopen on Monday, November 29.