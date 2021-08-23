Local NewsAugust 23, 2021 LCS weekly COVID update Share with friends Release: Please see attached Lowndes County Schools’ weekly COVID-19 update. These numbers are in a trending 7-day format using comparative data from DPH. This report represents data from August 13 – August 19, 2021. TAGS: casescovidcovid-19exposurelcslhslmslowndes county schoolsmaskmasksnumbersPositivequarantinequarantinedrequireruleschooltest Related posts VPD investigate night club shootingVPD update on Brookwood Drive…SGMC offering COVID-19 third dose…VCS weekly COVID updateWinners of the Suwannee Riverkeeper…VCS offers details on it’s…Frost named Valdosta Director of…LAMP’s Changing Lives Dinner will…Lowndes County Tax Commission Office…Valdosta City Schools to offer…