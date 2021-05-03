//LHS: Corkey Kell Classic ticket update

Share with friends











Release:

Our Vikings will kick off the 2021 football regular season by participating in the Corky Kell Classic held in the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Kick off will be at 2:45 pm on Saturday August 21 against Walton High School. Tickets went on sale last week and after conversations with the Mercedes Benz Stadium and Corky Kell personnel, we think many of the tickets issues have been addressed.

To be able to participate Lowndes had to guarantee the sale of 3,000 tickets. Tickets are available only on line and only through links given to the ten participating schools. Tickets are $21 each and are good for all five (5) games being played in the MBS on Saturday, August 21. Following the steps below should streamline the process and make purchasing easier.

All tickets are managed and processed by the Mercedes-Benz Stadium app. Before beginning the purchase process fans should go to the App Store and download the Mercedes-Benz Stadium app, choose a password, login into the app.

Then go to the Lowndes ticket link at http://am.ticketmaster.com/mbs/lowndeshighschool and place your ticket order. A promo code will be required and our promo code is VIKINGS21

If you order on your smartphone, you may not see the field to enter the promo code. If not, look next to the event search field and click on the square containing three (3) lines. This should take you to the page that will allow you to enter the promo code. Once purchased you will receive a confirmation email. If you cannot complete the purchase on your smartphone try a desktop – they sometimes seem to work better.

The tickets should appear in the MBS app you downloaded. If they do not pull up the confirmation email on your smartphone and click on ‘manage your tickets’. This should allow you to get your purchased tickets into the MBS app. Once in the app you can manage, transfer to others, etc. The day of the game the gate workers will scan your tickets from the MBS app on your smartphone.

MBE and Corky Kell have assured us that they will have personnel on duty the day of the game to assist anyone with problems. If you have the confirmation email for your purchase their on-duty personnel will be available to help with any app issues. Lowndes has already sold over two dozen tickets so we know the process is working.

Again tickets will be available only through the participating schools links. Ticketmaster will not have any tickets available for the general public prior to the game. All tickets must be purchased through the link provided. We need all fans to purchase as soon as possible to ensure Lowndes sells its allotment. The ticket is for general admission seating and the MBS is going to full capacity this month so seating room will not be an issue. Saturday’s schedule is as follows.

Saturday August 21

Games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

9:00 a.m. — Kell vs McEachern

11:45 a.m. — Mill Creek vs. Parkview

2:45 p.m. — Lowndes vs. Walton

5:45 p.m. — North Gwinnett vs. Hoover (Alabama)

8:45 p.m. — Brookwood vs. Collins Hill