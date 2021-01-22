//The South Health District give a COVID update on WKAA

Share with friends











Valdosta, GA – On Friday morning, Kristin Patten, the Public Information Officer of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District, was interviewed by Charlie Walker on the WKAA 99.5 Kix Country morning show. She covered the latest COVID-19 updates for the area, including the cancellations of some vaccination appointments do to a vaccine shortage. The interview is playable below, and a South Health District weekly summary and a press release regarding the shortage follow.

Weekly Report:

Release:

Valdosta – Due to a limited supply of COVID vaccine, Lowndes County Health Department will start contacting individuals January 21 to cancel appointments for those who have not yet received their first vaccination in the health department or drive thru.

Berrien County Health Department will start contacting individuals January 22 to cancel appointments for those who have not yet received their first vaccination in the health department. Individuals with appointments for their second dose will not be affected.

“We must ensure anyone who received their first dose of COVID vaccine at one of our Health Departments or in our Drive Thru at the Civic Center receives their second dose,” stated William Grow, MD, FACP, district health director. “Unfortunately, manufacturers are not able to keep up with the demand currently in the United States.”

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, vaccine supply is limited in the U.S. and Georgia only receives what the federal government allocates. As production of current vaccines is increased, which we hope to see in coming weeks, and as other vaccines are approved for use, our goal is to provide vaccinations to everyone, prioritizing those at highest risk of exposure and infection.

Health department staff will keep a list of all appointments cancelled and these individuals will be contacted first when we receive an adequate supply of vaccine to reopen appointments.

Individuals that will not be able to receive their vaccine from Lowndes or Berrien County Health Departments are encouraged to visit the DPH Vaccine Locator at https://dph.georgia.gov/locations/covid-vaccination-site. All enrolled providers that offer the vaccine to the community are listed on this website.

“Individuals that have scheduled second dose appointments at our Health Departments or in our Drive Thru will not be affected,” says Grow. “While we sincerely regret this has happened within our district and throughout Georgia, we are thankful for other enrolled providers that will be able to continue vaccinating persons within our community that are at high risk.”

Individuals are asked to not call the health department immediately but to wait for a staff member to contact them. For the most up-to-date information on COVID vaccine supply in South Health District, please visit www.southhealthdistrict.com/covid19.