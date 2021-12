Share with friends











Release:

A new study looked at children between 3-12 years old to see how many toys do children really play with. The study found that most kids play with a maximum of 20 toys and any more is overkill. Further the findings showed that 80% under 13 years old play with 20 or less of the toys they own, including 44% who only play with five to ten, and 15% of kids play with less than five toys.