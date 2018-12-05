//Urban Meyer To Retire

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – National Championship winning coach, Urban Meyer, is retiring after this year’s Rose Bowl.

Meyer has won three National Championships; two at the University of Florida and one at THE Ohio State University. Despite the success, he will retire after the Rose Bowl against the Washington Huskies.

You could tell the last couple years that his health hasn’t been the best. He doesn’t yell or get as excited on the sidelines. Meyer admitted that he gets headaches from an arachnoid cyst in his brain.

He has one last game and certainly his fans, team, coaches and University wants to send him out with one last hoorah!

Meyer went 17-6 at Bowling Green, 22-2 at Utah, 65-15 at Florida and 82-9 at Ohio State. Meyer won an astounding 186 in his career as a head coach. His coaching ability and record will never be repeated.

